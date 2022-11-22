Australia urged to protect 14th Dalai Lama's succession

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 21

The Australia Tibet Council today urged the Australian government to put forward a policy to protect the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama without interference from the Chinese government. The council urged the lawmakers to adopt a Reciprocal Access Legislation to impose restrictions similar to the ones China currently imposes on travel to Tibet and allow key abusers of Tibetan human rights to be sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.

A delegation of 15 young Tibetans across Australia met with close to 30 Australian MPs and Senators belonging to all parties. Over 1,000 Australians have signed a pledge “to only recognise a Dalai Lama appointed via Tibetan Buddhist traditions, without interference from the Chinese government”.

In her keynote address at the Senate gallery, Senator Janet Rice of the Greens acknowledged the presence of Tibetan delegates comprising Representative Karma Singey, Tibetan Parliamentarian Tenzin Phonstok Doring and other dignitaries.

She said the day was paramount for meeting Tibetan delegates with parliament members from across the political spectrum to advocate for peace, freedom and human rights in Tibet.

Senator Rice said concerns regarding the succession of the Dalai Lama and about missing 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet that the Tibetan delegation had apprised her about.

“Today, Gendhun Choekyi Nyima will be over 30 years old. Tibet’s traditional practices, culture and Tibetan Buddhism are under threat. Carrying or possessing a photo of the Dalai Lama brings harsh penalties, including imprisonment,” said Senator Rice in her testimony.

