Solan: Australian delegation visits JUIT

Solan, December 13
Dr Kamaljit Kaur Sangha of Charles Darwin University, Australia, along with a team of seven students from the discipline of environmental sustainability visited Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT).
The visit was aimed to encourage social, cultural and academic exchange among the students and faculty.
The Australian contingent was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Kumar Sharma and the university registrar. The team visited the JUIT campus and different laboratories in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. Dr Kamaljit shared her expertise on environmental sustainability and economics, and highlighted the importance of natural resources.
Both the universities have decided to further collaborate in the field of environmental sustainability and climate change.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...