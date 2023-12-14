Solan: Australian delegation visits JUIT

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 13

Dr Kamaljit Kaur Sangha of Charles Darwin University, Australia, along with a team of seven students from the discipline of environmental sustainability visited Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT).

The visit was aimed to encourage social, cultural and academic exchange among the students and faculty.

The Australian contingent was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Kumar Sharma and the university registrar. The team visited the JUIT campus and different laboratories in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. Dr Kamaljit shared her expertise on environmental sustainability and economics, and highlighted the importance of natural resources.

Both the universities have decided to further collaborate in the field of environmental sustainability and climate change.

