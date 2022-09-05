Aut-Luhri NH blocked again due to landslide

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 4

The Aut-Luhri highway, which was restored to traffic after 27 days on Friday, was again blocked due to a landslide at Fadel Nullah in Anni today. A large portion of the road has damaged.

Due to incessant rain in Kullu district since Saturday, landslides are taking place at many places. Six routes have been affected. This time a large number of landslides have been witnessed on NH-305.

Travelling has become risky on NH-305 due to frequent landslides. Everyday thousands of people come to Kullu-Manali and go to Anni and Shimla via this route. Any major accident can happen any time. The mountain strata has loosened because of intermittent rain and landslides are taking place.

Residents said the police should be deployed in the landslide-prone areas to warn commuters of the risk. They said engineers and geologists should chalk out a comprehensive plan to prevent such occurrences. The widening of the road should be expedited and proper restoration walls should be erected to prevent landslides.

NHAI Assistant Engineer Dhan Singh Sharma said the road would be restored soon. He said the machinery had been deployed but it was risky to work due to continuous sliding.