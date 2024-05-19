Auto-rickshaw catches fire

Our Correspondent

Mandi: An auto-rickshaw caught fire near the ITI gate on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district on Saturday. According to the police, the auto-rickshaw was parked alongside the road for some maintenance work when it caught fire. The police said no person was injured in the incident. “The auto-rickshaw sustained significant damage due to the fire,” the police said. The police said efforts are on to find out the cause of the fire. TNS

Power supply to be disrupted

Kinnaur: The electricity supply will be disrupted in several areas of Kinnaur district on Sunday. Tashi Negi, Executive Engineer, electrical subdivision of Reckong Peo, said the power supply will be affected due to some repair work in power lines. He said besides, the repair work is being carried in the 22 kV Bhoktu-Reckong Peo feeder, 22 kV Bhoktu-Kalpa feeder, 22 kV Old Kinnaur feeder and 22 kV New Kinnaur feeder. The electricity supply will be disrupted in Reckong Peo, Kalpa, Kothi, Shuddharang, Yuvarangi, Brelangi, Pangi, Barang, Rali and Purvani from 9 am to 5 pm. The Executive Engineer said if the repair work is not completed due to the bad weather or any other reason, the power supply will remain disrupted the following day as well.

