Avalanche awareness workshop for youths held at Hamta Pass in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 11

A three-day snow avalanche awareness and training workshop for youths of Manali organised by the Himalayan Extreme Centre concluded at the Hamta Pass in Kullu district.

Pintu Manali, trainer of the workshop, said, “Backcountry skiing and ski touring are winter adventure sports. Himachal has vast potential for the promotion of ski tours and mountaineering to attract high-end tourists during the winter season”.—