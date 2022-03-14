Avalanche hits traffic to Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, March 13
A avalanche blocked the Manali-Leh highway to traffic at Jispa near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district. A tourist vehicle which was on its way to Keylong from Darcha has been reportedly stranded.
In another similar incident, National Highway-505, passing through the Spiti valley, was also blocked after a avalanche at Pangmo Nullah. No loss of life or property has been reported in any of these incidents.
Both these roads are being maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that has initiated the work on war footingto restore the highways for vehicular movement.
