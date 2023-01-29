Avalanche in Bharmour, villages cut off

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 28

Remote villages in Lakay Wali Mata area of Bharmour subdivision in Chamba district were cut off from the rest of the district following an avalanche at the Dudli nullah on the Holi-Nayagran road last evening, an official report said here today. The avalanche blocked about a one kilometre stretch of the road, hampering transportation services to difficult mountainous villages.

Residents of the area faced various problems relating to basic amenities.

District officials pressed workforce and machinery into service to remove snow from the road. The officials said that transportation service would be resumed as soon as the road was cleared of snow.