Avalanche near Atal Tunnel disrupts traffic

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

An avalanche was reported on the Manali-Leh highway at the South portal of Atal Tunnel this morning, which disrupted traffic between Manali and Keylong.

According to the police, no loss of life and property was reported due to the avalanche. The Border Roads Organisation engaged its workforce and machinery to clear snow from the road. Till noon, the BRO had restored this highway between Manali and Keylong for the movement of 4x4 vehicles between Manali and Keylong. The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has urged the people to avoid unnecessary journey on this route in the next few days in view of public safety.