Avinash Rai Khanna congratulates JP Nadda on second term as BJP chief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 18

Avinash Rai Khanna, in-charge of BJP affairs in Himachal, congratulated JP Nadda on becoming the party president for the second consecutive time. “After LK Advani and Amit Shah, Nadda is the only leader to be appointed the BJP president for the second time consecutively. It’s a historic moment for the state,” he said.

Khanna said, “The BJP has won 73 of 120 elections fought under Nadda’s leadership. Under his leadership, the BJP strengthened its position in 1.30 lakh booths.”

He claimed that the BJP under Nadda’s guidance would do well in nine Assembly elections to be held this year.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap today took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the Congress had never worked for ‘Bharat Jodo’.

He alleged that since Independence, the Congress had been involved in one scam after another. “Congress governments had been involved in corruption. The party may take out any number of Bharat Jodo yatras but the people of the country know its reality. They will never vote for the Congress to form government at the Centre,” he said.