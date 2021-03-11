Avinash Rai Khanna: Congress chief’s remarks unfortunate

Shimla, May 30
The BJP believes in national integrity and follows the culture of camaraderie. Therefore, the party has invited the president of the opposition party to the Prime Minister’s function, said BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna while talking to mediapersons here today.
He said, “Congress state president Pratibha Singh has a tendency to work like a Rani. Her comments on the invitation for the Prime Minister’s rally extended to her by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur are regrettable. It seems the Congress is yet to overcome the tradition of raj shahi. The Congress should stop playing politics over trivial issues and see the progress in Himachal”.
Khanna said that the Chief Minister was a true BJP worker, who firmly adheres to the ideology of the party.
