Avinash Rai Khanna: Will resolve pensioners’ issue

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

BJP state incharge Avinash Rai Khanna today said employees were the backbone of the government and the party would again form a strong government with their cooperation. He was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Retired Employees Cell here.

“We understand the pain of the pensioners and are trying to find a solution to their problem. Pension is a means of livelihood for retired employees and this right will always be protected,” he said. The state government has announced the release of the first instalment of arrears, which is payable to employees and pensioners since 2016.

He said the it would be issued to lakhs of employees of the state, the notification of which hasd been issued. Similarly, pending arrears were also being issued to pensioners. This would benefit 2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners of the state.

The BJP government has given high-grade pay to employees, which was a long-standing demand of the employees, besides issuing the UGC 7th pay scale to college and university teachers, he said.

The BJP top leadership also listened to suggestions of the employees.