Avoid outdoor activities for students: DC

Dharamsala, May 20
All the schools in Kangra district will open at 7:30 am and close at 1 pm in view of the prevailing heatwave. As per orders issued by Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa, this applies to all government and private schools in all subdivisions till further orders.
The DC said the orders had been issued keeping in mind the health and safety of schoolchildren.
He said all SDMs and Deputy Directors (Education) have been asked to ensure compliance and take action, as per rules, against violators.
The DC has instructed schools not to conduct outdoor activities for children and make suitable arrangements of drinking water.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...