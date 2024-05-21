Avoid outdoor activities for students: DC

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 20

All the schools in Kangra district will open at 7:30 am and close at 1 pm in view of the prevailing heatwave. As per orders issued by Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa, this applies to all government and private schools in all subdivisions till further orders.

The DC said the orders had been issued keeping in mind the health and safety of schoolchildren.

He said all SDMs and Deputy Directors (Education) have been asked to ensure compliance and take action, as per rules, against violators.

The DC has instructed schools not to conduct outdoor activities for children and make suitable arrangements of drinking water.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Private Schools