Avoid single-use plastic items: Chamba DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 22

DC Rana, Chamba DC, has asked the people to avoid using single-use plastic products as per the directions issued recently by the HP Environment, Science and Technology Department to ensure compliance with the norms under the Environment Protection Act from July 1.

The DC said the banned items included plastic spoon, bowl, fork, knife, tray, straw, packing films, cards and cigarette packs manufactured from materials listed under the HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act for packaging and serving food.

He said the ban also covered the polystyrene-related items, including earbud sticks, balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks and decorative items.