‘Avoid unhealthy diet to prevent hypertension’

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 13

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Rampur organised ‘Hypertension Day’ today at the office of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation Regional Manager, in Rampur. During the event, blood pressure of a total of 62 officials and employees was monitored and they were advised to drink more water during these days.

Health Educator Subhash Chandra detailed on the symptoms of high blood pressure, including headaches and restlessness, chest pain, difficulty in breathing, nausea, cold sweats and pale skin. He emphasised preventive measures such as maintaining a balanced diet, reducing salt intake, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, minimising the use of ghee and oil, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight and keeping children away from fast food.

Chandra also warned the participants about the severe consequences of uncontrolled blood pressure, which can lead to blindness, heart attacks, kidney diseases and paralysis. The event was also attended by female health workers.