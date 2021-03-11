Award for SJVN chairman

Shimla, June 10
Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has conferred the PSU Award of the Year, 2021, on SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma. “The award has been conferred in recognition of the contribution made by Sharma in making SJVN most efficient and profitable Mini Ratna Company of 2021,” said an SJVN spokesperson.
With the total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and over 50 projects under various stages of development, the SJVN plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years. This will result in employment generation, infrastructure development, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena
Overall, the saffron party gets 8 out of 16; party-backed In...
On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi
The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman A...