Award for SJVN chairman

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has conferred the PSU Award of the Year, 2021, on SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma. “The award has been conferred in recognition of the contribution made by Sharma in making SJVN most efficient and profitable Mini Ratna Company of 2021,” said an SJVN spokesperson.

With the total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and over 50 projects under various stages of development, the SJVN plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years. This will result in employment generation, infrastructure development, he said.