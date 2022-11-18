Awards ceremony at Pinegrove

The Annual Awards Ceremony was orgainsed at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, on Wednesday. Ashok Tewari, Inspector General of Police (IG), ITBP Western Command, Chandigarh was the chief guest. Aarav Sen Mehta and Ranya Thakur bagged the Conchie Shield, Kunal Nandal, Lakshita Jain and Shreya Bansal won Peddler’s Trophy.

First convocation of HPNLU on Nov 19

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Supreme Court Judge, will preside over the first convocation of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) in Shimla on November 19. Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, Chief Justice of the Himachal High Court; Justice V Ramasubramanian, SC Judge; Justice Deepak Gupta, former SC Judge and Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir, former Chief Justice of the Himachal High Court; will also attend the event.

IIM Sirmaur Convocation Tomorrow

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, will organise its sixth convocation on November 19. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India Limited, will be the chief guest while Ajay S Shriram, Chairman, Board of Governors, will also be present at the ceremony.

