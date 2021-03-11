Awareness camp on plastic waste management in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR JUNE 9

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) in collaboration with the local Municipal Council organised an awareness camp on the Plastic Waste Management Rules-2016, Single Use Plastic and Solid Waste Management Rules here on Thursday.

Councillors, members of the Beopar Mandal and citizens also participated in this camp.

The authorities of the HPSPCB spoke on the ban being imposed on single use plastic items from July 1 and asked the Beopar Mandal representatives for exhausting the stock till June 30.

Rahul Sharma of the HPSPCB educated the participants about the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016. He said these rules were now applicable beyond the municipal areas. It was the responsibility of the solid waste generators to segregate waste into three streams, wet (biodegradable), dry (plastic, paper, metal and wood, etc.) and domestic hazardous wastes (diapers, napkins, empty containers of cleaning agents and mosquito repellents) and hand over the segregated wastes to garbage collectors.

Sharma said no person should throw, burn or bury the solid waste generated by him in the streets, open public spaces or in the drain and water bodies.

“Every street vendor should keep garbage containers for the storage of waste generated during the course of his activity such as food waste and disposable crockery,” they said.