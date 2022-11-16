Awareness camp on World Diabetes Day

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 15

The Department of Health and Family Welfare organised an awareness camp to observe World Diabetes Day on the premises of Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here yesterday.

Blood pressure and sugar level of the ITI students and faculty were examined during the camp.

District Programme Officer Dr Karan Hiteshi informed them about various causes, symptoms and diseases related to diabetes. He said a diabetic patient may experience increased appetite and thirst, frequent urination, weight loss and difficulty in the healing of wounds.

Dr Hiteshi added, “Diabetes may be caused by genetic factors, excessive consumption of sugary substances, alcohol and tobacco, and high blood pressure. It may lead to loss of vision, kidney and heart diseases, and paralysis.”

He advised them to get their blood pressure and sugar level checked regularly at an interval of six months to prevent the disease.

A team of trainee doctors from the local medical college, who examined them, found 156 persons with diabetes and 144 with hypertension, including 14 high blood sugar and 32 high blood pressure patients.

#chamba