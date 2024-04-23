Awareness camps held in Bharmour

Chamba, April 22
Under the SVEEP programme, voter awareness camps were held at various polling centres of the Bharmour Assembly constituency, including Garola, Holi, Drugethi, Maror, Samara, and Sakraina.
Students, teachers and speakers from various schools enthusiastically participated in the event. During the event, members of the Voter Literacy
Club, along with nodal and sector officers, provided information about the facility for voting at home for senior citizens aged 85 and above and for differently-abled individuals.
Students were educated about the preservation and enhancement of democratic values, emphasising the importance of democratic traditions and the significance of free, fair, impartial and peaceful elections.
Local residents were also administered an oath to fulfil their civic duties.
