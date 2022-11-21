Awareness programme at HPU

A vigilance awareness programme under the theme of ‘Corruption Free India’ was conducted by the Department of Public Administration, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). Professor Ajitha from Kerala University was the resource person for the programme. Agencies like CBI, CVC and Lokpal and Whistle Blower Protection Act were discussed during the event. Professor Mamta Mokta, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences was also present on the occasion.

Him Academy pupils shine in CSC

Avanshika and Annavi, students of Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, grabbed the first prize in the Activity Corner and the Maths Olympiad, respectively, in the senior category of Children Science Congress (CSC) that concluded at Government High School, Sasan, near Hamirpur. As many as 675 students from 69 schools participated in the CSC. In the junior category, Akshar Diwan grabbed the first position in the Activity Corner.

‘Changing face of medical education’

Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi, Vice-Chancellor Surender Kashyap delivered the sixth Dr VK Vijayan Oration lecture at Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, University of Delhi. A person of eminence in the medical field is invited for the lecture. Dr Kashyap spoke on ‘The Changing Face of Medical Education in India. Dr Kashyap is a pulmonologist and has bagged several national and international awards.

