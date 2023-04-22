Awareness programme on millets at agri varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 21

An awareness programme to promote millets was organised today for the media and the public at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University here to mark National Public Relations Day.

Vice Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary urged scientists as well as entrepreneurs to promote millets. He told young entrepreneurs to help farmers in getting premium prices by marketing millet-based nutritive foods in metropolitan cities.

Dr SP Dixit, Director of Research, spoke about undergoing research on varieties of millets like ragi, cheena, swank, jowar and bajra that were easy to grow and resistant to diseases and pests.

Dr Ranjna Verma and Dr Anupama Sandal said millets had carbohydrates, micronutrients and soluble fibres found helpful in controlling diseases like cholesterol, high BP, besides weight management. They said 35 standardised millet products would be linked with industries.