Awasthi to head water cess commission

Shimla, July 25
The state government today appointed Amitabh Awasthi, Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, as Chairman of the State Commission for Water Cess on Hydropower Generation. The Chief Secretary issued the notification in this regard here.
Awasthi, an IAS officer, will assume charge after his superannuation on July 31. The three members, who had been appointed, are HM Dhareula, an engineer with the HP State Electricity Board, Arun Sharma and Joginder Singh.
Awasthi and the three members shall hold office for three years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. One post of member is still vacant.
The government had enacted a legislation to impose water cess on 172 hydroelectric power projects to generate resources. While a handful of power producers have moved the High Court of Himachal against the imposition of cess, 150 projects have registered themselves with the Jal Shakti Department for the payment of tariff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported