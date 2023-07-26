Awasthi to head water cess commission

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 25

The state government today appointed Amitabh Awasthi, Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, as Chairman of the State Commission for Water Cess on Hydropower Generation. The Chief Secretary issued the notification in this regard here.

Awasthi, an IAS officer, will assume charge after his superannuation on July 31. The three members, who had been appointed, are HM Dhareula, an engineer with the HP State Electricity Board, Arun Sharma and Joginder Singh.

Awasthi and the three members shall hold office for three years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. One post of member is still vacant.

The government had enacted a legislation to impose water cess on 172 hydroelectric power projects to generate resources. While a handful of power producers have moved the High Court of Himachal against the imposition of cess, 150 projects have registered themselves with the Jal Shakti Department for the payment of tariff.

