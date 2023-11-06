AYUSH Dept to hold free health camps on Nov 10

Una, November 5
The district AYUSH Fepartment will organise free health camps on the occasion of ‘Dhanvantari Day’ on November 10.
District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Jyoti Kanwar said that a camp would be organised at the District Ayurvedic Hospital from 9.30 am to 4 pm. She added that another camp would be organised after 5 pm at temporary settlement colonies of migrant workers along the old Hoshiarpur road at Lalsingi village on the outskirts of Una city.
Dr Kanwar said that free diagnostics and medicines would be provided to patients at the campls. She appealed to people to avail of the benefits of the camps.
