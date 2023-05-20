Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav event held at fossil park

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 19

An event related to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was organised at the Siwalik Fossil Park, Saketi, in Sirmaur district by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Chandigarh.

Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki was the chief guest on the occasion. Students, faculty members of local schools and colleges were invited along with residents of nearby villages to attend the event.

Ajay Solanki held discussions with Dr GS Tiwari, Deputy Director General, GSI, Chandigarh, and shared his views with the students and other participants about the importance of fossils and the Siwalik Fossil Park, Saketi.

He also planted a sapling at Siwalik Fossil Museum.

GSI Director PS Sethi delivered a talk on the history of GSI.