Nurpur: B.Sc Maths paper out of syllabus, say students

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 18

Students appearing in the B.Sc (Mathematics) sixth-semester paper, under the 2016 batch of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), on Thursday alleged getting an out-of-syllabus question paper. They rued that they had availed of a golden chance for reappearing in the paper, ‘Complex Analysis’ (Code 602), by paying Rs 5,000 as examination fee to the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla.

Suraj Singh, Shiv Kumar and Ajay Kumar, who had come from far-off places to Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur, for appearing in the exam, lamented that the question paper was of the M.Sc level.

They said all examinees after sitting idle for two hours handed blank answersheets to the examination superintendent. The examinees submitted a memorandum to HPU through the Government College Principal, demanding either the cancellation of the paper and conducting it again without charging fee or declaring them pass with grace marks.

Anil Thakur, principal of Government Arya College, Nurpur, said the question paper was of the post-graduation level.

He added that he had forwarded the memorandum of the students to the Controller of Examination, HPU.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur