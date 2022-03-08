Back home, Dharamsala girl claims rough treatment by Ukrainians

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 7

Kashika Mahajan, who returned from Ukraine on Saturday by crossing over to Romania, is worried about her future. A resident of Shyam Nagar in Dharamsala, Kashika was a fourth year medical student at Vinnytsa National Medical University in Ukraine.

“I had two more years to complete my degree. With the war raging, I fear about my career. My parents have spent lakhs on my education. The Government of India should consider some policy for the medical students in Ukraine or else their careers will be spoiled,” a worried Kashika said.

There were about 1,000 Indian students in the university and they all decided to cross over to Romania on February 26. She further said that the situation at Romanian border was chaotic as thousands of Indians and Ukrainians were lined up. However, the Ukraine soldiers behaved rudely with Indian students. They even kicked and beat some of them, Kashika rued.

She managed to cross over to Romania on February 27. Once in Romania, the people and the government were genial. “They gave us shelter, food and warm clothes. It was in a Romanian shelter that for the first time, a woman from the Indian Embassy interacted with us. From Romania, we boarded an Indigo flight,” Kashika added.

