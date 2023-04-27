Badal left mark on Punjab politics: Sukhu

Shimla, April 26
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today expressed condolences over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Sukhu said that Badal had left his mark on Punjab and national politics. “The country has lost a great patriarch and a colossal leader, who had made a mark in the history of Indian politics during his career spanning over seven decades,” he added.
He said, “Badal started his political career as a sarpanch at the age of 20. He played a major role in Punjab’s green revolution and was a true benefactor of farmers.”
Agnihotri said, “Badal had made lasting contribution to the unity of the country. He weathered all odds to promote communal harmony since the time of Partition and maintained the true spirit of Punjabiyat.”
#mukesh agnihotri #parkash singh badal #Shimla #sukhvinder singh sukhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...