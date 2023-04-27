Badal left mark on Punjab politics: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today expressed condolences over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhu said that Badal had left his mark on Punjab and national politics. “The country has lost a great patriarch and a colossal leader, who had made a mark in the history of Indian politics during his career spanning over seven decades,” he added.

He said, “Badal started his political career as a sarpanch at the age of 20. He played a major role in Punjab’s green revolution and was a true benefactor of farmers.”

Agnihotri said, “Badal had made lasting contribution to the unity of the country. He weathered all odds to promote communal harmony since the time of Partition and maintained the true spirit of Punjabiyat.”

