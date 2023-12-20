Baddi-Barotiwala belt gets PNG supply

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 19

In a bid to curb air pollution in the state’s industrial hub at Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), the Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) has begun supply of piped natural gas (PNG) in the area.

Since it houses more than 90 per cent of the state’s industry, the IOAGPL, which started supplying PNG in the area in July, is now endeavouring to expand its supply.

IOAGPL Associate Manager Naveen confirmed that presently, nearly seven companies in the Barotiwala area are availing the PNG connection. Apart from this, 20 domestic connections have also been given the connection.

“The company is planning to expand its network in the Nalagarh industrial area so that green fuel can be supplied to the industries to curb pollution,” the official said.

The pace of expansion was slightly hit due to the four-laning activity as the excavation of the Baddi-Nalagarh highway was underway.

An industrial meet to facilitate knowledge exchange, networking and collaboration for furthering the use of natural gas in industrial application in the BBN area was held at Baddi today.

Singla Enterprises and Lotus Herbal, have been using PNG since July and November, respectively. People associated with these companies shared their experiences while dwelling on savings, non-stop supply convenience and space saving aspects of PNG connections. Around 40 domestic customers are also making use of PNG supply in villages like Kulhadiwala and Sattiwala.

Natural gas is a clean, efficient and sustainable energy source that offers numerous benefits for industrial applications. From reducing carbon emissions to providing cost-effective solutions, the meet aims at creating awareness about the advantages of using natural gas.

Additional CEO of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority Narender Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of the District Industries Centre Yogesh Gupta and president of the BBN Industries Association Rajiv Agarwal were among the investors that attended the meet.

