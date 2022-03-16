Baddi BJP councillor joins Cong

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 15

Tarsem Chawdhary, digruntled BJP councillor of the Baddi Municipal Council (MC), today joined the Congress.

Chawdhary was among the five councillors who had moved a no-cofidence motion against the president and vice-president of the Baddi MC on February 2.

He tendered his resignation to BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Addressing mediapersons at Baddi, he said the BJP-led local civic body was involved in corruption and their misdeeds would be exposed soon. He had made up his mind not to work with the president and vice-president about six months ago due to the large-scale corruption. The fresh instance where the BJP government was using coercive tactics to stall the no-confidence motion had further lent strength to his decision to leave the BJP.

Congress vice-president and former Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary said the fast had been put on hold as the high court had stayed the inquiry being conducted by the state government to cancel the membership of Tarsem.

He also said the court had directed officials to present all records pertaining to the motion and cancellation of Tarsem’s membership before it. —