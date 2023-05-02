Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Baddi bus stand sans facilities

THE Baddi bus stand lacks facilities and there is inadequate space for passengers. No new bus stand has been developed after the old one was demolished for the four-laning of the highway. Basic facilities must be arranged at the bus stand at the earliest. Vishal, Baddi

Jio network remains poor in rural areas

THE Jio services in rural areas have gone from bad to worse. It seems Jio has given up on strengthening its network. The signal is so weak that one cannot even make or receive calls. It has prompted many Jio mobile users to either switch to other networks or to maintain a Sim of another service provider as a substitute because other service providers provide far better connectivity in most rural areas. Jio needs to take corrective measures to improve their services in rural areas. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

Authorities should check dog menace

R HE stray dog menace has become a cause for concern in the Kangana Dhar area. Vicious stray dogs often bark at us residents. There have also been cases of dog bite. The authorities concerned must step in and check the dog menace once and for all. Rahul, Shimla