Baddi: ESIC inspector held

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 28

A team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested an Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) inspector Vishvjeet Singh for accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 5,000 from a person.

A case has been registered against him at Baddi.

The money was demanded in lieu of issuing a note for settling a monetary claim for which the complainant was called to the ESIC office. He was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000, said Rameshwar Thakur, Inspector General of the VACB.—