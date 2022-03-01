Baddi: ESIC inspector held

Solan, February 28
A team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested an Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) inspector Vishvjeet Singh for accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 5,000 from a person.
A case has been registered against him at Baddi.
The money was demanded in lieu of issuing a note for settling a monetary claim for which the complainant was called to the ESIC office. He was arrested red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000, said Rameshwar Thakur, Inspector General of the VACB.—
