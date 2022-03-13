Baddi factory bags MSME award in CSR category

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 12

Baddi-based Elin Appliances has bagged the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) excellence award in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category by Assocham.

The award was presented by Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State, Ministry of MSME; Sailesh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, MSME; and Umesh Balani, chairman, Assocham. The award was received by company director Sanjeev Sethia in Delhi.

Established as a micro-level enterprise in 2004, Elin Appliances has created a niche for itself in this industrial area. The unit graduated to manufacturing a host of products for leading national and international home appliance companies.

The CSR for Elin is part of its vision to contribute towards initiatives in areas like environment, health, sanitation, livelihood and education. “It is about giving back to society what one has earned,” said factory manager JS Kang.

The company staff targets projects based on the theme of sustainable development. “We conduct a CSR mapping survey for the local community where people highlight issues concerning them.

Further, the CSR Committee probes the matter, conducts meetings with registered local NGOs and the gram panchayat pradhan and then categorises the project work under a specific domain and under short, medium or long term,” he says.