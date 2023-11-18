Baddi factory manufacturing fake branded spice raided

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 17

The Baddi police today raided a spice-manufacturing factory in the Industrial Area that allegedly packaged counterfeit items of the popular spice brand, Ruchi.

The police seized as many as 12,000 cartons and 540 packets of spices bearing the labels of Ruchi.

The said factory was operating under the name of MMD Global Foods at Baddi.

Ruchi spices are operational since 1992 and have six units in the area. The firm has been awarded for its quality on the national-level several times. Surprisingly, for the past two months, the company staff had been receiving complaints of substandard spices being sold under their brand name.

As per the company employees, while enquiring about the source of such packets, the staff learnt about the fake factory, MMD Global Foods, which had earlier been selling spices under the name of Mother Choice.

The company staff claimed that despite several warnings, the factory manufacturing fake spices in the name of Ruchi spices, continued the business.

Following this, a police complaint was lodged today.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said a case under the Copyright Act has been registered against MMD Global Foods, Baddi, and its sister companies found indulging in this nefarious activity. Further probe is underway, DSP Gupta said.

