 Baddi factory manufacturing fake branded spice raided : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Baddi factory manufacturing fake branded spice raided

Baddi factory manufacturing fake branded spice raided

Police seized 12,000 cartons and 540 packets of spices bearing labels of Ruchi

Baddi factory manufacturing fake branded spice raided

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, November 17

The Baddi police today raided a spice-manufacturing factory in the Industrial Area that allegedly packaged counterfeit items of the popular spice brand, Ruchi.

The police seized as many as 12,000 cartons and 540 packets of spices bearing the labels of Ruchi.

The said factory was operating under the name of MMD Global Foods at Baddi.

Ruchi spices are operational since 1992 and have six units in the area. The firm has been awarded for its quality on the national-level several times. Surprisingly, for the past two months, the company staff had been receiving complaints of substandard spices being sold under their brand name.

As per the company employees, while enquiring about the source of such packets, the staff learnt about the fake factory, MMD Global Foods, which had earlier been selling spices under the name of Mother Choice.

The company staff claimed that despite several warnings, the factory manufacturing fake spices in the name of Ruchi spices, continued the business.

Following this, a police complaint was lodged today.

Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said a case under the Copyright Act has been registered against MMD Global Foods, Baddi, and its sister companies found indulging in this nefarious activity. Further probe is underway, DSP Gupta said.

#Baddi #Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

2
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

3
Himachal

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

4
Punjab

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

5
J & K

5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam

6
Haryana

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

7
Business

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

8
India

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video

9
Madhya Pradesh

Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

10
Trending

Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...

Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM

Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM

Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Nursery admission process in pvt schools from Dec 6

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi road rage: Car driver bites off portion of biker’s finger

Fresh report alleges Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar enabled ‘lucrative collaboration’ between ILBS, son’s company

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

Money-laundering case: Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Over 40K migrants participate in Chhath Puja celebrations

Training of first batch of women forest guards begins in Hoshiarpur

Aam Aadmi Clinics fulfil Lala Lajpat Rai’s dream: Minister

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition