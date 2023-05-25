Baddi firm owner arrested for manufacturing drugs illegally

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials today arrested Baddi-based Cyper Pharmaceuticals’ proprietor Rajni Bhargava for manufacturing spurious drugs.

The officials reportedly swung into action after receiving information from the Varanasi special task force (STF). The STF had arrested an Aurangabad resident, Ashok Kumar, with spurious drugs worth crores of rupees in Varanasi on March 2. The probe revealed that some of those drugs were manufactured at Cyper Pharmaceuticals in Baddi.

Sent to three-day custody Baddi-based Cyper Pharmaceuticals’ proprietor applied for interim bail, but a Nalagarh court rejected her plea

The court sent the accused — Rajni Bhargava — to three-day custody of the Drug Control Administration

Drug Control Administration officials on Wednesday arrested Rajni for violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act

Drugs unauthorisedly manufactured in the name of leading companies were found stocked on its premises along with their packaging material during an inspection conducted by the DCA. These drugs were supplied to medical stores and private clinics in Purvanchal by a gang, besides in Bihar and Telangana.

Cyper Pharmaceuticals had a drug manufacturing licence for over a decade but still it was found involved in unauthorised manufacturing of drugs of leading brands. The unit was sealed following its inspection by the DCA. Samples of various drugs found on the premises were sent for testing.

“Rajni Bhargava applied for interim bail, but a Nalagarh court rejected her plea. Following which, DCA officials directed her to join investigation,” said Manish Kapoor, Deputy Drugs Controller, Baddi,

“She appeared before the DCA officials at Baddi today and was arrested for various violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. She was produced in a Nalagarh court that remanded her in three-day DCA custody,” he added.

Kapoor said Cyper Pharmaceuticals was sealed in March after the seizure of unauthorised drugs manufactured in the names of other firms.

This was the fourth case of spurious drugs that has come to the fore since September last year in the Baddi industrial area. Earlier, Arya Pharma and Aclime Formulations, having a food licence, were found manufacturing several drugs for common ailments under the brand names of renowned firms.

Another unlicensed unit, Trizal Pharmaceutical, was also found doing the same. The DCA had seized drugs worth crores of rupees from these units. Cyper Pharmaceuticals is the first case in recent years where a licensed drug manufacturer has been found to be involved in manufacturing of spurious drugs.