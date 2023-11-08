Baddi-Nalagarh highway widening: Construction firm gets pollution board notice for norm violation

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 7

Taking strict note of lack of measures taken by the private company engaged in four-laning the Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway (NH) to contain air pollution, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has served a seven-day show-cause notice to Patel Infrastructure Limited under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for violating the norms.

Board officials noted that the ambient air quality was deteriorating in Baddi and Nalagarh as there was no sprinkling of water to suppress dust. Illegal and unscientific dumping of muck and debris generated from the road construction activities was taking place along the NH. This was in violation of the Air Act.

Patel Infrastructure Limited, which is executing the project, has been directed to submit muck management plan to avoid illegal and unscientific dumping. They have been given seven days to comply with the directions failing which they could face action, including levy of environmental compensation as per directions of the National Green Tribune as well as power disconnection which could put their construction activities on hold.

Praveen Gupta, Chief Environmental Engineer, said that Patel Infrastructure Limited had been directed to remove the shortcomings and initiate steps like sprinkling of water and submit a muck management plan. They have been directed to submit compliance report within seven days.

The issue that appeared in these columns had highlighted non- sprinkling of water on the under-construction Pinjore-Nalagarh highway, which was inconveniencing commuters who had to battle plumes of dust while travelling on the road.

The work on the Rs 469-crore project to widen the highway had begun last year. Commuters rued that they were compelled to keep the windows of their vehicles shut to avoid dust whose volume had increased over the past few weeks owing to dry weather.

According to the findings of the SPCB's continuous air quality monitoring station at Baddi, the ambient air quality index had gone up from 108 in September to 112 in October. Both are considered moderate levels of air quality. It’s level was 129 today.

Given a week to comply

