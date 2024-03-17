Baddi trader honoured at Greater Noida event

Solan, March 16
The Indian Printing Packing Allied Machinery Manufacturers honoured industrialist Surendra Jain of Devashish Food Packaging Nalagarh Research Private Limited for his contribution in the field of packaging and work as a technical expert in the industry.
He was honoured during Intra Pack, India, organised by the Indian Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturers Association at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
More than 100 industrial units manufacturing packaging and related materials from all over India are participating in the exhibition, which began on March 14 and will last till March 17.
Jaiveer, president of Indian Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturers Association, Vinay Gupta, general secretary, and Suresh honoured Jain, who has been involved in ensuring progress of the packaging industry for 40 years. He has been the president of Himachal Pradesh Corrugated Box Organisation for three consecutive years and is also working as the co-chairman of National Printing Packaging at the Indian National Organisation of Small-Scale Industries.
