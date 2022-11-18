Badminton tourney begins in Una

Our Correspondent

UNA, NOVEMBER 17

The three-day inter-college badminton tournament for boys hosted by Government College, Una, began at the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium here today.

Director of the Higher Education department Dr Amarjeet Sharma was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. About 150 players from 39 colleges affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh University are participating.

Dr Sharma said it had been the endeavour of the education department to ensure all round development of the students.

He added that sports was a discipline in which college and university students have made a name for themselves. He called upon the students to play with sportsman spirit.

In the matches played today, Government College, Seema, defeated Government College, Rajpur, Government College Chakmoh defeated Government College, Kotla Behad, Government College Chuvari defeated Government College, Teesa, and Government College, Kullu, defeated Post Graduate Centre, Shimla,

In other matches, Government College, Dharamsala, defeated Government College, Sunni, Government College, Una, defeated Government College, Hamirpur, while Gautam College, Hamirpur, defeated Government College, Palampur.

The tournament will continue till November 19. Principal of Government College Una, Dr Sat Dev Bhardwaj earlier welcomed the guests and participants.

#una