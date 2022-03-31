Baghat bank penalised

Chandigarh, March 30
The RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on The Baghat Urban Co-operative Bank, Solan, for deficiencies in regulatory compliance. The RBI, however, maintained that the penalties were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. —
Tribune Shorts
