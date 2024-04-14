Baglihar road ‘accident’ turns out to be murder

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 13

A road accident, in which a biker was killed while three others were injured, has turned out to be a murder. In the mishap, one person was killed and three others were injured, when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV at Baglihar Bridge in Nalagarh sub-division on April 10.

Nalagarh DSP Firoz Khan said, “Four youths — Jagjit Singh, Kapil, Gautam and Sukhwinder — had come to a dhaba near Baglihar on April 10 on two bikes around 6.30 pm, where they consumed liquor.”

Following an altercation with three other youths, the four men tried to flee the spot on a bike but were hit by the Scorpio.

The police had initially registered a case of rash and negligent driving, but further probe, after a complaint of the deceased’s kin, revealed that it was a case of murder.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan