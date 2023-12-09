Bags piled up on roadside causing inconvenience

Bags full of soil piled on the roadside near Vikasnagar is causing inconvenience to cummters. These bags were dumped on the roadside in the past two to three days, hindering vehicular movement and posing a threat of accidents. The authorities concerned should remove the bags as soon as possible.

Neelam, Vikasnagar

Banners, hoardings sully Manali's beauty

Banners, posters and hoardings of commercial establishments and products have eclipsed the beauty of Manali. Due to the Municipal Council’s indifference, hoardings have sprung up at various places of the town. The hoardings and banners are also hanging on electric poles and trees. Many hoardings have also been put up along the Manali-Leh road, in front of the four-lane bridge in Manali. Usually, the city council takes action regarding illegally erected hoardings but so far it has failed to do so. The banners and posters have also been put up on government and private buildings as well.

Atul, manali

Benches not reinstalled

the benches on the Mall Road at Dhalpur, which were removed for the Dasehra festival, have not been reinstalled yet. People, especially the elderly, are facing inconvenience. It has been over 20 days since temporary shops on the Mall Road were removed. The district administration and the city council should reinstall benches at the earliest and get the area cleaned.

Sanjay, KULLU

