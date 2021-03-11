Bagsiad Civil Hospital sans radiologist

Mandi, May 18
The residents of Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district have urged the state government to fill the vacant post of radiologist at Civil Hospital, Bagsiad. The post of radiologist has been lying vacant for the past one week.
There are three hospitals in Seraj valley at Bagsiad, Thunag and Janjehli having ultrasound and X-ray machines for conducting medical tests. The radiologist posted at Bagsiad used to visit CHC, Thunag and Civil Hospital, Janjehli on alternate days to conduct ultrasound and X-ray of patients, they added.
Yograj, a native of Seraj, said that “the radiologist posted at Bagsiad has left and the post was now lying vacant. As a result, the health services related to the radiology department have been affected in all three health institutions of Seraj valley at Janjehli, Thunag and Bagsiad.”
“Seraj is the home constituency of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The CM should depute a radiologist at Civil Hospital Bagsiad to ensure better health services to the people,” Jagdish Reddy, a Congress leader from Seraj said.
