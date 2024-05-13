Baijnath-Mandi stretch repair begins, Rs 17 crore sanctioned

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 12

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the repair and maintenance work on the Baijnath-Mandi stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, which was in a bad condition for the past five years.

Talking to reporters here today, NHAI Project Director Vikas Surjewala said the NHAI had sanctioned Rs 17 crore for the repair and maintenance of the 55-km stretch from Chauntra to Mandi.

He said as the stretch passed through high mountains and was prone to landslides, its condition was not up to the mark. Moreover, the road was damaged during the last rainy season causing inconvenience to public, he said.

Surjewala said the NHAI would take up the tarring work beyond Chauntra and would also widen the road between Galoo and Changan villages, which was narrow and full of potholes and caused accidents.

Besides, the NHAI would also give a new look to the road between Tandu and Mandi, he added. Surjewala said the work had already been assigned to the contractor who had started the civil as well as road tarring works.

He said with the highway getting a new surface, it would reduce travel time between Jogindernagar and Mandi by half-an-hour.

The Pathankot-Mandi NH is of strategic importance as it links Pathankot with Leh via Manali. The Army uses the road to carry essential supplies to Leh and other forward areas via Atal Tunnel.

As per information, out of 110 km, an 80-km stretch will have a new alignment and the NHAI will not use the old narrow Pathankot-Mandi highway passing through various towns such as Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola, Chauntra, Jogindernagar, Gumma and Harbag.

The NHAI will strive for minimum cutting of hills and dislocation of business establishments, which will further reduce the cost of land and the amount of compensation to be paid to the affected persons.

