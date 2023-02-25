Baijnath NGO adopts 40 TB patients

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 24

An NGO, United Youth of Modern India (UYMI), recently adopted 40 tuberculosis (TB) patients of Baijnath. It will provide them financial support for medical treatment along with a free nutrition-rich diet.

UYMI president Dr Nishant Mehta says, “An NGO member, Dorothea Jeger, who hails from Switzerland, has come forward to help these patients. She also gave protein-rich diet kits to these patients at the Baijnath Civil Hospital.”

District TB Officer Dr Raj Kumar Sood says due to the difficult topography and cold conditions, tuberculosis is rapidly spreading in the region and TB patients here needed extra care.

Dr Sood says over one crore persons are suffering from TB in the world, of which one-fourth are from India. He adds that there are currently about 17,000 TB patients in the state alone.

He advises people to immediately seek medical advice in case of excessive fever, cough with sputum or sudden weight loss. The government is making efforts to make the state TB free under the central and state tuberculosis scheme, he adds.

Dr Naresh Mehta, Deputy Director of Health (retd), thanked the Swiss national for helping the poor patients.

Dorothea says she has been inspired by her mother Dr Doris Jeger, who was a doctor in Switzerland. She will continue to provide social services to people in the state through the NGO, she adds.