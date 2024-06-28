Palampur: Baijnath police devise plan to ease traffic woes on NH

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 27

The Baijnath police have introduced various steps to regulate traffic on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway passing through the twin towns of Baijnath and Paprola. Baijnath DSP Anil Sharma said the new plan would not only prove instrumental in making the two towns free from frequent jams, but would also reduce commuting time for tourists to reach Bir-Billing, Kullu and Manali.

Talking to the media, the Baijnath DSP said the police had launched a campaign to make the twin towns free from roadside encroachments, which create major traffic bottleneck.

The DSP said three days had been given to all roadside vendors to shift from the metalled road in order to allow free movement of traffic on the narrow stretch of the NH passing through the towns.

He said he would request the Municipal Council to provide alternate space to those affected after the removal of the encroachments. He said idle parking and encroachments were major reasons behind daily traffic jams.

As per the DSP, the police have identified traffic bottlenecks in both towns and the issue is being addressed in a phased manners. He said it would take some time for the situation to improve. Halting and parking points had also been marked for taxis, Tempos and other vehicles to ease the congestion, the DSP said, adding if needed, more traffic signals would be installed in the two towns.

“Smooth traffic movement will benefit schoolchildren, commuters and tourists on way to Bir-Billing, Barot, Mandi, Kullu, Manali and Shimla. The new system will also be useful in case of medical emergencies,” the DSP added.

Sharma appealed to local residents, businessmen and the media to extend support to the police so that the two towns could get rid of frequent traffic jams.

