Bail for Zaidi in Kotkhai case

Chandigarh, October 21
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to senior IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre Zahur Haider Zaidi in the Kotkhai custodial death case. Justice Arun Monga of the High Court pronounced the order in the open court. Its copy was not yet available.
Zaidi was initially granted bail by the Supreme Court vide order dated April 5, 2019. But the petitioner was put in jail on January 24, 2020, as his bail was cancelled by Special Judge, CBI court. The allegation was that Zaidi had tried to intimidate, pressurise and influence a prosecution witness and that he tried doing the same with witnesses from the police department.
The case relates to the custodial death of a man who was among those held on the allegations of gang-raping a minor school girl in Kotkhai in Shimla district in 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...