Bail of Independent MLA, Gagret MLA’s father extended till April 26

Shimla, April 1
The HP High Court today extended the interim anticipatory bail of Hamirpur Independent MLA Ashish Sharma and Rakesh Sharma, father of Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, till April 26.
‘Electoral offences’
- The police had on March 10 registered a case against Ashish Sharma and Chaitanaya’s father over “electoral offences” related to the recent Rajya Sabha poll in which six Congress MLAs and three Independent MLAs had voted for the BJP candidate.
Both bail applications were listed before the court and after hearing the counsels for the parties, Justice Ranjan Sharma extended the period of the anticipatory bail till next date and listed the matter for further hearing on April 26.
A case of criminal conspiracy, corruption practices and undue influence on election had been registered at Baluganj police station in Shimla on the complaint of two Congress MLAs.
In their bail application of both have alleged that they are innocent and they have been falsely implicated in this case and the allegations are politically motivated.
