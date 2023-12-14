Bail petitions in suicide abetment case rejected by HP High Court

Our Correspondent

Shimla, December 13

The HP High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of two persons, who were allegedly involved in an abetment of suicide case.

While rejecting the bail applications, Justice Rakesh Kainthla observed that “the petitioners are advancing loans at an exorbitant rate of interest and harassing people, who had taken loans from them. This led to the commission of suicide by a person. The activities of the petitioners in illegally advancing money and thereafter putting the lives of people in danger cannot be viewed lightly.”

The court observed that “in the present case, the activities of the petitioners led to the loss of a precious life. Therefore, the same is heinous. Consequently, the bail petitions fail and are dismissed.”

The police registered an FIR on September 12, 2023, against both petitioners for the commission of an offence punishable under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 of IPC, at Baddi in Solan.

It was alleged that information was received on September 12 that Jaspal Verma died by suicide by hanging himself. Verma’s suicide note was found and it blamed the petitioners for his death.

The duo had allegedly lent Rs 20,000 to Verma and he was to return Rs 24,000 after 60 days. Verma paid Rs 24,000 but they told him that Rs 88,000 was due from him.

The duo reportedly started threatening Verma that they would get his house sold to recover their money. Verma assured them that he would return the money on September 11 after a loan was sanctioned to him. However, the loan was not sanctioned and he expressed his inability to return the amount.

