Bail plea rejected, teacher held in molestation case

Kullu, September 28
The police today arrested a 57-year-old schoolteacher accused of molesting and showing objectionable videos to girls of Class II to V in a remote village in Anni of the district. The matter came to light on September 12 but the police registered a case on September 20 on the complaints of the parents of the victims.
The accused had obtained interim bail from the High Court till September 28. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said the accused was arrested after his bail application was rejected today. He added that he would be produced in court tomorrow for police remand.
