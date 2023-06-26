Bailey bridge completed at Shimla’s Theog, traffic restored on Hindustan-Tibet road (NH-5) after a week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

The bailey bridge has been installed by PWD NH wing at Theog on National Highway-5 and thrown open for vehicular use on Monday. After a major landslide was reported on NH 5 last week, vehicular movement had come to a halt on Hindustan-Tibet road.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “A bailey bridge has been constructed in a record period of six days on National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Theog and the traffic has been restored on this National Highway.”

The Minister said, “Huge portion of road sank due to heavy rains near Theog and the people commuting to and fro had to face hardships. We had promised to construct a bailey bridge to facilitate the people within a record period of six days and have fulfilled our commitment and the traffic has been restored today.”

He said that the PWD officials have been asked to construct the retaining wall within stipulated time to stabilise the sinking portion and for permanent solution of this bottleneck. He also formally inaugurated the bridge at Theog.

Notably, tourists and commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience after a major landslide reported at Theog and vehicular movement on the national highway was completely suspended last week. They had to take alternate long-distance routes to reach their respective travel destinations. They even had to bear with long traffic jams while negotiating their way through the narrow interior roads.

