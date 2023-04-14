Baisakhi fest begins at Rewalsar

Mandi, April 13
A four-day Baisakhi festival kicked off at the religious and tourist hotspot Rewalsar in Mandi district today.
After worshiping the deities present in Baba Lomesh Rishi temple, MLA Chander Shekhar led the Shobha Yatra by pulling the chariot of the deity Baba Lomash Rishi and Mata Naina Devi. This grand procession started from Baba Lomesh Rishi Temple. Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara Management Committee and Brahmakumari association also participated.
The MLA said that the state budget this year was rural and tourism oriented. An amount of Rs 135 crore would be spent on tourism promotion in Mandi. All basic facilities would be ensured at Rewalsar so that its old glory could be restored.
“Rewalsar is known as Triveni Sangam where people of Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist religions live amid brotherhood. Organising these fairs not only strengthens mutual camaraderie, but such events also contribute significantly in strengthening communal harmony and preserving cultural heritage,” he remarked.
